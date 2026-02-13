Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,921 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 26,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

Navient Co SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) is a series of senior unsecured notes issued by Navient Corporation. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00% and mature on December 15, 2043. As unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all of Navient’s other unsubordinated debt and are structurally subordinated to any secured borrowings.

Interest on these notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year. Beginning December 15, 2023, Navient has the option to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at a specified redemption price plus accrued interest, subject to the terms set forth in the governing indenture under which the notes were issued and trade under the ticker symbol JSM.

Navient Corporation, the issuer behind this debt issue, provides asset management and business processing solutions to education loan portfolios in the United States.

