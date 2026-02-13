iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,545 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the January 15th total of 26,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $22,624,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IBTQ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,993. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.