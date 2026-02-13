Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expands By 74.8%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,390,908 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the January 15th total of 3,083,794 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,686,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,686,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOBT shares. Morgan Stanley cut IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166,725. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

