Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.228-6.461 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Santander raised Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS and revenue topped consensus and management raised full?year EPS guidance; digital profits jumped sharply, underpinning the upgraded outlook. Siemens Raises 2026 EPS Outlook as Digital Profit Jumps 37%
- Positive Sentiment: Order momentum: management highlighted a record order backlog and reiterated a confident growth trajectory on the earnings call — a near-term revenue visibility boost for industrial segments. Siemens AG (SIEGY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management tone was upbeat on the earnings call, signaling confidence in sustained growth and giving investors stronger forward guidance signals. Siemens AG Earnings Call Signals Confident Growth Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion: Siemens is investing heavily in India (rail upgrades, data centers, AI) — a material long?term growth opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Siemens bets big on India as rail upgrades, data centres and AI fuel next industrial boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector demand signal: Siemens Energy (related peer/segment context) reports very strong U.S. power-market demand — supportive for industrial orders, though conversion to Siemens AG revenue depends on contract mix and execution. Siemens Energy CEO: More demand than we can fulfil in ‘hot’ U.S. electricity market
- Negative Sentiment: Currency headwinds trimmed net profit despite higher revenue — FX remains a short?term margin risk that can offset operational beats. Siemens Posts Higher Revenue, Supported by Industrial Businesses
- Negative Sentiment: After a sharp rally to record highs on the outlook, some profit?taking and short?term volatility is likely as investors digest whether raised guidance fully offsets macro/currency risks. Siemens rallies to record high on raised full-year outlook, quarterly earnings topper
Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.
Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.
