Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.228-6.461 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Santander raised Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. 182,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. Siemens has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

