First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Announces Earnings Results

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNFI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.29. First Niles Financial has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A.

