GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3221 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 2.0% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 137,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.