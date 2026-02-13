GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3221 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 2.0% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 137,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
