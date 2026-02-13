Relx Plc Plans Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:RELX)

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6559 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Relx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Relx has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Relx to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx ( NYSE:RELX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relx will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Stories

