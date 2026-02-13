Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:STRRP)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Star Equity Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of STRRP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.
Star Equity Company Profile
