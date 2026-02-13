American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 10.0% increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,375. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

