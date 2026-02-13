Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Monro Muffler Brake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Monro Muffler Brake has a payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.8%.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Monro Muffler Brake Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 796,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. Monro Muffler Brake has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $293.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.