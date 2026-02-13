Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 75506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Securities lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $252.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Featured Stories

