FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 757 shares, a growth of 284.3% from the January 15th total of 197 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAIN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

