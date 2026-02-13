First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.39 and last traded at $155.7390, with a volume of 19856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
