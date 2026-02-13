First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.39 and last traded at $155.7390, with a volume of 19856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

