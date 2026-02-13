iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 3397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.