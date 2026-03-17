ICON Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and $3.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,107,916,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,080,403 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

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According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 1,107,891,814.5861993 with 1,094,062,325.7812605 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.03703603 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $2,234,647.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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