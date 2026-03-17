USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,740.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.43 or 0.00642027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00016881 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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