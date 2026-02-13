WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,032 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $171,312.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,034. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $225,327.72.

WEX Trading Up 3.2%

WEX traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.59. 381,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,399. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in WEX by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in WEX by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on WEX in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

