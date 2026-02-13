Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz Sells 10,707 Shares

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETN stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $389.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $408.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

