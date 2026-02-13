C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Buys $101,101.55 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 4.9%

CHRW stock traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. MarketBeat CHRW coverage

Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning.

Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. KHNGY vs. CHRW (Zacks)

Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. MarketWatch AI disruption article

AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Investing.com tumble report

Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: Two insiders (Michael John Short and Angela K. Freeman) disclosed multi-thousand-share sales at ~\$200 per share on Feb. 9; while insider sales can be for personal reasons, the size and timing can weigh on near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades insider sales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.