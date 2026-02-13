Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 4,063 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a "Strong?Buy" view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock.

UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men's campaign with high?profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer?facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales.

Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals.

Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarter estimates (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027), signaling some near?term seasonality or modeling risk that could pressure short?term results and the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $252,729,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,058,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,720,000 after buying an additional 867,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

