Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 4,063 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of DECK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $158.00.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly beats) and maintains a “Strong?Buy” view — a lift to future earnings expectations that can support the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: UGG (a Deckers brand) launched its Spring 2026 men’s campaign with high?profile talent (Central Cee & Su Yiming), a consumer?facing push that can boost brand awareness and seasonal sales. UGG Spring 2026 Campaign
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks.com reports DECK among heavily searched tickers — higher retail attention can raise volatility but is not a direct indicator of fundamentals. Zacks: Most Searched Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarter estimates (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027), signaling some near?term seasonality or modeling risk that could pressure short?term results and the stock. Zacks / MarketBeat Analyst Note
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $252,729,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,058,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,720,000 after buying an additional 867,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.
