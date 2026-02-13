Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 1,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.79. 66,171,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,715,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

