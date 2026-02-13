Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 174,872 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the January 15th total of 66,918 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 849,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 849,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2%

PTY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.