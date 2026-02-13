Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Increases By 79.5%

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,245 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 5,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
IBIJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 2,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $28.20.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
