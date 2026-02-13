Short Interest in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Grows By 239.2%

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,727,054 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 509,130 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,861,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,861,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,869,000 after purchasing an additional 913,432 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1014 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.