EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Shares Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.51 and last traded at $160.72. 45,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 85,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

