Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 942 and last traded at GBX 939.20, with a volume of 96672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 932.
Murray Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £886.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 919.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.54.
Insider Activity
In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin purchased 2,263 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £19,891.77. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.