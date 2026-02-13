Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 942 and last traded at GBX 939.20, with a volume of 96672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 932.

The firm has a market capitalization of £886.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 919.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.54.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin purchased 2,263 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £19,891.77. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

