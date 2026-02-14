HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 20.5% – Should You Buy?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 190,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 341,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$91.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of -0.14.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications. In addition, the company engages in developing the PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactors, a process to transform quartz into silicon metal; and the PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactors, a process to make the nano silicon materials from silicon chunks.

