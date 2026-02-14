C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael Castagnetto Purchases 594 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Castagnetto purchased 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,501.12. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 4.9%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens set a $173.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. MarketBeat CHRW coverage

Analyst support and dividend: Several firms recently raised price targets or reiterated coverage (Citigroup, Susquehanna, others) and CHRW recently announced a quarterly dividend ($0.63/share). Upgraded targets and the yield support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning.

Short-interest reports are noisy/ambiguous for February — multiple automated feeds show “0” shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data issue rather than a material change in positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. KHNGY vs. CHRW (Zacks)

Valuation/comparison write-up: A Zacks piece compares CHRW with peer Kuehne & Nagel (KHNGY) as value options within transportation services — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. MarketWatch AI disruption article

AI disruption headlines: Multiple outlets flagged fears that AI-driven changes could hit freight/logistics valuations; those stories triggered sharp selling earlier in the week and remain a drag on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Investing.com tumble report

Sector-specific selloff coverage: Reports explicitly note CHRW shares “tumbled” or headed for record intraday declines as investors focused on freight-sector AI risk, increasing volatility and downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: Two insiders (Michael John Short and Angela K. Freeman) disclosed multi-thousand-share sales at ~\$200 per share on Feb. 9; while insider sales can be for personal reasons, the size and timing can weigh on near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades insider sales

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

