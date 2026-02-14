Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion.

Siemens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $149.21 on Friday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $94.55 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Evercore started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Santander raised Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

