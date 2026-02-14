Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) Short Interest Up 175.7% in January

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,438 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the January 15th total of 1,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 5.93% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1481 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

