Short Interest in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Expands By 195.2%

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,302 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the January 15th total of 441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TYLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.2914 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

