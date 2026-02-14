iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,304,564 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the January 15th total of 462,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 202,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,334. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

