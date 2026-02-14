Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.