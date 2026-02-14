Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Artivion’s conference call:

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion delivered a strong 2025 financial year with adjusted constant-currency revenue up 13% , Adjusted EBITDA up 26% , positive free cash flow for the year, and net leverage down to 1.8x.

Artivion delivered a strong 2025 financial year with , , positive free cash flow for the year, and net leverage down to 1.8x. Commercial momentum was broad-based: Q4 stent graft revenue grew 36% and On?X grew 24% , with management focused on bringing additional European stent graft products to the U.S. and Japan to expand TAM.

Commercial momentum was broad-based: Q4 stent graft revenue grew and On?X grew , with management focused on bringing additional European stent graft products to the U.S. and Japan to expand TAM. Key regulatory/clinical milestones are progressing—AMDS reported favorable 2?year data and the company filed the final PMA module targeting FDA approval in mid?2026, while NEXUS one?year IDE data were strong and remain on track for H2?2026 approval.

Key regulatory/clinical milestones are progressing—AMDS reported favorable 2?year data and the company filed the final PMA module targeting FDA approval in mid?2026, while NEXUS one?year IDE data were strong and remain on track for H2?2026 approval. Near?term headwinds include a $2.3M Italian payback adjustment recorded for 2019–2025, softer tissue processing performance (full?year tissue revenue down), lingering cybersecurity impacts on comparables, and an expected R&D increase (~100 bps) and elevated CapEx (~$50M) in 2026.

Near?term headwinds include a $2.3M Italian payback adjustment recorded for 2019–2025, softer tissue processing performance (full?year tissue revenue down), lingering cybersecurity impacts on comparables, and an expected R&D increase (~100 bps) and elevated CapEx (~$50M) in 2026. 2026 guidance (excluding any Endospan acquisition) calls for 10%–14% constant?currency growth, Adjusted EBITDA of $105M–$110M and slightly positive free cash flow, while the potential Endospan deal or additional PMA wins represent upside not included in the outlook.

Artivion Stock Down 10.9%

NYSE:AORT traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,140. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Key Headlines Impacting Artivion

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Artivion reported Q4 EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.14 consensus and revenue of $118.3M (above estimates), with quarterly revenue up ~19% year-over-year. This confirms continued top-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 beat — Artivion reported Q4 EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.14 consensus and revenue of $118.3M (above estimates), with quarterly revenue up ~19% year-over-year. This confirms continued top-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue growth — GAAP revenue rose to $441.3M for FY2025 from $388.5M in FY2024, signaling sustained recovery/expansion in sales. Read More.

Full-year revenue growth — GAAP revenue rose to $441.3M for FY2025 from $388.5M in FY2024, signaling sustained recovery/expansion in sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance modestly above street — management guided revenue to $486.0M–$504.0M (consensus ~$491.1M), which implies a midpoint slightly ahead of estimates and supports continued top-line growth. Read More.

FY2026 revenue guidance modestly above street — management guided revenue to $486.0M–$504.0M (consensus ~$491.1M), which implies a midpoint slightly ahead of estimates and supports continued top-line growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials/transcript posted — the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on segment performance and cadence. Useful for investors wanting management color. Read More.

Earnings call materials/transcript posted — the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail on segment performance and cadence. Useful for investors wanting management color. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — Canaccord cut its AORT price target from $51 to $48 while keeping a “buy” rating; the cut reduces near-term analyst upside and may have pressured sentiment. Read More.

Analyst price-target trim — Canaccord cut its AORT price target from $51 to $48 while keeping a “buy” rating; the cut reduces near-term analyst upside and may have pressured sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance unclear/omitted — the company’s release/summary lacked clear EPS guidance (the EPS figure was not provided in the guidance summary), which can create uncertainty even with revenue guidance in place. Read More.

EPS guidance unclear/omitted — the company’s release/summary lacked clear EPS guidance (the EPS figure was not provided in the guidance summary), which can create uncertainty even with revenue guidance in place. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large-volume sell-off — shares moved lower on unusually high volume versus average, indicating stronger selling pressure that amplified the price reaction to mixed news. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

In other Artivion news, Director Elizabeth A. Hoff sold 4,200 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $189,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,223.90. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 30,921 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,408,760.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,241.08. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,448 shares of company stock worth $5,793,361. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AORT

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.