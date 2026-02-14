Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CNR traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $91.31. 960,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 118,411 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 180,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

