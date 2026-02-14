Gordon Haskett Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $325.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $310.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.30.

LOW stock opened at $287.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

