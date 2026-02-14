Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,728 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 41,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $179,000.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 641,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,801. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

