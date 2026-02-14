CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 21.3% – What’s Next?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 290,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 92,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

