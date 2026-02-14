BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Short Interest Down 59.5% in January

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,067 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 12,503 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKSE traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4435 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 342.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

