iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,902 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 72,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.95. 125,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,601. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

