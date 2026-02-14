Schroders (LON:SDR) Trading 28.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 587.50. Approximately 1,147,357,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 58,690,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.

Key Headlines Impacting Schroders

Here are the key news stories impacting Schroders this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nuveen/TIAA agreed to buy Schroders for about $14bn, delivering a takeover premium that materially revalues the company and underpins the recent rally. MarketWatch: Nuveen to buy Schroders

Nuveen/TIAA agreed to buy Schroders for about $14bn, delivering a takeover premium that materially revalues the company and underpins the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Schroders reported a strong set of results (profits up ~21%) at the time the takeover was announced, which supports the rationale and valuation for an acquirer. That earnings strength makes the deal look more attractive and credible. Investors Chronicle: Profits surge

Schroders reported a strong set of results (profits up ~21%) at the time the takeover was announced, which supports the rationale and valuation for an acquirer. That earnings strength makes the deal look more attractive and credible. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and the market are repositioning: Reuters flags the Schroders sale as a catalyst that puts other European asset managers in play, which may spur sector M&A speculation and re-rating across peers. Reuters: Sale puts peers in play

Analysts and the market are repositioning: Reuters flags the Schroders sale as a catalyst that puts other European asset managers in play, which may spur sector M&A speculation and re-rating across peers. Neutral Sentiment: Company quarterly results: Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS and solid margins/ROE — supportive fundamentals but now secondary to the takeover dynamics. Press release: Quarterly results

Company quarterly results: Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS and solid margins/ROE — supportive fundamentals but now secondary to the takeover dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider purchases (Meagen Burnett, Richard Oldfield) have been reported — modestly bullish as a signal of insider confidence but too small to move fundamentals. InsiderTrades: Insider buying

Small insider purchases (Meagen Burnett, Richard Oldfield) have been reported — modestly bullish as a signal of insider confidence but too small to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may react negatively to the end of Schroders’ long-standing independence and family involvement (family reportedly sells out), creating uncertainty around culture, client retention and integration risks under new ownership. MSN: Family sells out / FTSE coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 413.86.

Schroders Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

