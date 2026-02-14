Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,280 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the January 15th total of 5,748 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.6%
OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.12. 281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
