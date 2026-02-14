America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1527574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander cut shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on shares of America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

America Movil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

America Movil last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America Movil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in America Movil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

