Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,343 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 4,716 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 1,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company primarily engaged in the production, distribution and sale of electricity and heat. The company’s generation portfolio spans a mix of nuclear, hydroelectric, combined?cycle gas and bioenergy power plants. In addition to large?scale power generation, Fortum operates district heating networks and waste?to?energy facilities, providing heat and power solutions to municipalities, industrial customers and residential users across its core markets.

In its customer solutions segment, Fortum offers electricity retail services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions.

