Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.6120. 1,342,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,402,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.70 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

