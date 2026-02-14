Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 363,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 293,088 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPGY. Citigroup upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

