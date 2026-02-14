EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.00, but opened at $157.89. EssilorLuxottica shares last traded at $157.6505, with a volume of 155,162 shares changing hands.

ESLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.37.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

