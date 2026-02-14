JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.0 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on JFrog in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,741,893 shares in the company, valued at $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JFrog by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 170,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JFrog by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JFrog by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,419,000 after acquiring an additional 149,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

