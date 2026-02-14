JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.0 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.920 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on JFrog in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.
JFrog Stock Down 3.0%
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,741,893 shares in the company, valued at $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting JFrog
Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong forward outlook — JFrog reported Q4 revenue of $145.3M (up 25% YoY) and non?GAAP EPS that topped consensus; management issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street expectations, which supports growth and margin improvement narratives. JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI and security tailwinds — Coverage highlights that JFrog’s software?supply?chain, security and AI positioning could drive higher product monetization and multiple expansion if execution continues. This is the strategic thesis supporting longer?term upside. FROG Q4 Deep Dive: Security and AI Tailwinds Propel JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed but generally constructive — BTIG cut its price target from $83 to $70 but left a Buy rating (still implying upside vs current levels); the analyst community median target is near $70, so consensus remains positive even after trims. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call available — Earnings transcript, slide deck and deep dives are out for investors who want detail on customer metrics and margin cadence; these can influence near?term revisions. JFrog (FROG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Sell?the?news reaction — Despite the beat and strong guidance, shares dropped sharply on heavy volume as investors booked gains and re?rated near?term expectations, creating immediate downside pressure. JFrog shares tumble despite earnings beat and strong guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling and notable volume — Public filings and reporting show sizable insider sales over recent months; combined with above?average intraday volume, that amplifies downside risk in the near term. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Potential volatility drivers — Some sources flagged increased short?interest and conflicting short?interest data; even if figures are noisy, perception of rising bearish positioning can magnify moves. JFrog reports bullish Q4 but stock drops
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JFrog by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 170,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JFrog by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JFrog by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,419,000 after acquiring an additional 149,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.
Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.
Read More
