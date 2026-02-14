Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Up 55.0% in January

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 237,527 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 153,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheche Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCG
Cheche Group Trading Up 0.3%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheche Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Cheche Group
Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheche Group
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for Cheche Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheche Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.