Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Up 55.0% in January

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 237,527 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 153,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheche Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cheche Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCG

Cheche Group Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheche Group

Shares of Cheche Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. Cheche Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cheche Group

(Get Free Report)

Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheche Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheche Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.