Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (ACMR, ACON, AEHL, AENT, AHCO, AIZ, ALLO, ALNY, AMBQ, AME)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 14th:
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
