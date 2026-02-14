Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 14th (ACMR, ACON, AEHL, AENT, AHCO, AIZ, ALLO, ALNY, AMBQ, AME)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 14th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

